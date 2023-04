“Entender cómo hemos llegado hasta aquí tiene su punto romántico”

⛴️ Watch the #ESAEuclid satellite set sail from the port of Savona, Italy, to its launch site.



About the journey 👉 https://t.co/cypK1EOmA5#DarkUniverse🕵️ #GoingOnAMission



📽️ @Thales_Alenia_S / ImagIn pic.twitter.com/TTtFEzW2I7