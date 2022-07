Debut de récord para Ainhoa Repáraz

Shock of the evening! 😱



Ainhoa Reparaz's 🇪🇸 lifetime best in the 100m ahead of the European U18 Championships was 11.89...



...it is now 11.53 and she also broke the championship record in the 100m heats! 💥#Jerusalem2022



(@atletismoRFEA) pic.twitter.com/3DzG6mQrM8