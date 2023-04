a big deal: @elonmusk, Y. Bengio, S. Russell, ⁦⁦@tegmark⁩, V. Kraknova, P. Maes, ⁦@Grady_Booch, ⁦@AndrewYang⁩, ⁦@tristanharris⁩ & over 1,000 others, including me, have called for a temporary pause on training systems exceeding GPT-4 https://t.co/PJ5YFu0xm9