Una mujer da a luz a un bebé prematuro en un coche
El pequeño nació sin asistencia médica dentro de la bolsa amniótica y fue trasladado al hospitalj.a.l 30.08.2017 | 15:51
Una joven británica dio a luz a su hijo de tan solo 29 semanas de gestación en un coche. La mujer no pudo contar con ningún tipo de asistencia médica y el prematuro bebe llegó al mundo envuelto en la bolsa de líquido amniótico.
Our birth story! ? The human body is truly an amazing thing. 8.5.2017 at about 10am I started having contractions. I was only 29 weeks and 4 days so I just figured they were Braxton hicks and decided to wait it out. After about 45 minutes of consistent contractions that were increasing in intensity I decided I should probably go in. I there in some clothes. Grabbed my daughter some clothes, her my fiance And I left for the hospital. I dropped my daughter to her God mommy Nicole And headed to the hospital. Well the contractions continued to get closer together and more intense and before I knew it I knew it was time to push. I called 911 because I was so scared. They couldn't understand me between the screams with contractions. So I handed the phone to my fiance. I pulled my pants off and reached down, sure enough his head was right there. I pushed one time and my miracle baby was here. When I looked down I realized he was still completely wrapped in the amniotic sac. The dispatcher told us to pull over. But I knew we would make it to the hospital before they would make it to us. So I told Ean to keep driving. I was so scared. My Fiance was so calm driving and on the phone with 911. At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay. And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay. About 7 minutes passed that I held this miracle baby in my hands until we made it to the hospital. A familiar face came running out and grabbed my baby. He was born an caul. This happens 1 in every 80,000 births. Usually during c-section. He was 3lb 1oz. He doing wonderful all things considered all He went through I know he's going to be an awesome little man! ? he is truly a miracle? baby. We are so blessed to be his parents. #encaul #encaulbirth #carbirth #miriclebaby
El medio británico 'Mirror' se interesó por el extraordinario caso e informó que la madre tardó apenas siete minutos en llegar al hospital. En el centro, los médicos se encargaron del pequeño y lo sacaron de la bolsa para que pudiera respirar mejor. El recien nacido, llamado Ean, continúa hospitalizado bajo atención médica.
La nueva moda en Internet: arrojarse agua hirviendo
El 'Boiling Water Challenge' se está convirtiendo en un problema por las graves heridas que provoca
El conductor de camiones que se sentía piloto de ´rallys´
Un vídeo muestra todo tipo de temeridades de un conductor de camiones al volante de su vehículo
Una mujer da a luz a un bebé prematuro en un coche
El pequeño nació sin asistencia médica dentro de la bolsa amniótica y fue trasladado al hospital
Aparece la doble de la Tomatina seis años después
Una joven ha estado buscando a una mujer idéntica a ella y la ha encontrado gracias a Facebook
Una joven busca en las redes a su doble en la Tomatina
Eva Casado asegura llevar 5 años buscando a la que podría ser su gemela tras recibir una foto de...
La pifia de Dembélé en su estreno que se hizo viral
El azulgrana quiso marcarse un gesto técnico ante los aficionados, pero el resultado fue desastroso