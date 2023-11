The Disciple's out of the bag—HAWKED is launching into PC Early Access on Nov. 30!



Join the Renegade Rally to rack up rewards and ease the wait, because Issue #1: Renegades is right around the corner!



So get in, Renegades, we’re going to X-Isle 🤠#PlayHAWKED pic.twitter.com/ExiZ7Blzw5