Todas las ofertas de Electronic Arts por tiempo limitado

Si todavía no has tenido la oportunidad de enfrentarte al conflicto global de 'Battlefield V', descubrir los secretos del himno de la creación en 'Anthem' o conocer el final de la saga de Alex Hunter en 'FIFA 19', lo siguiente te debería resultar interesante, puesto que Electronic Arts ofrece hasta el 1 de junio precios muy rebajados en todos sus títulos, como 'Star Wars Battlefront II', 'Need for Speed Payback', 'Burnout Paradise Remastered' o 'UFC 3' entre otros junto con sus expansiones y packs de accesorios, tanto en PC para Origin como en consolas.

Hasta al 1 de junio, puedes encontrar estos juegos rebajados en tiendas:



'EA SPORTS FIFA 19'

PC – 29,99€

PlayStation 4 – 39,99€

Xbox One – 39,99€

Switch – 39,99€

'Anthem'

PC – 34,99€

PlayStation 4 – 39,99€

Xbox One – 39,99€



'Battlefield V'

PC – 34,99€

PlayStation 4 – 39,99€

Xbox One – 39,99€

'Los Sims 4' (PC)

PC – 29,99€

Los Sims 4 ¡A trabajar! PC – 29,99€

Los Sims 4 ¿Quedamos? PC – 29,99€

Los Sims 4 Urbanitas PC – 29,99€

Los Sims 4 Perros y Gatos PC – 29,99€

Los Sims 4 Cuatro Estaciones PC – 29,99€

Los Sims 4 Rumbo a la fama PC – 29,99€

'Los Sims 4' (Consolas)

PS4 – 29,99€

Xbox One – 29,99€

Perros y gatos Colección PS4 – 39,99€

'UFC 3'

PS4 – 34,99€

Xbox One – 34,99€

'Star Wars Battlefront II'

PlayStation 4 – 19,99€

Xbox One – 19,99€

'Battlefield 1 Revolution'

PC – 19,99€

PlayStation 4 – 19,99€

Xbox One – 19,99€

'Need for Speed Payback'

PlayStation 4 – 19,99€

Xbox One – 19,99€

