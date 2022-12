.@LinaAbuAkleh: my family fully supports @AlJazeera's submission to #ICC



"The evidence is overwhelmingly clear" Time for action. "Wouldn't you expect the same if your aunt, sister or best friend was killed?" #JusticeforShireen #JusticeMatters #ASP21 https://t.co/tdoifIZOmT pic.twitter.com/aIvxELiWXe