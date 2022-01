#Breaking | Novak Djokovic is back in Carlton's Park Hotel after police cleared the way for two cars to depart his lawyer's offices ahead of a Federal Court hearing on Sunday morning #Novak #novakdjokovic #ausopen @DjokerNole @AlexHawkeMP @AustralianOpe... https://t.co/b3N18ipNAL pic.twitter.com/D3N1Xyjgfk