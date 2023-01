MyGM in #WWE2K23



Take the reins of a weekly show and compete against rival general managers for brand supremacy



🔹 More GMs to choose from

🔹 Additional show options

🔹 Multiple seasons

🔹 Expanded match cards

🔹 More match types for up to 4 players



