29 de octubre de 2019
29.10.2019
Disfraces de Halloween 2019 fáciles y rápidos que puedes hacer con un vestido negro

Ideas para deslumbrar y aterrorizar a todos este 31 de octubre, en la noche de los muertos

29.10.2019 | 13:06
Disfraces para Halloween 2019 fáciles y rápidos

Este jueves se celebra en todo el mundo la noche más terrorífica del año, Halloween 2019. Si está invitado a una fiesta de última hora y aún no tienes disfraz, a continuación, te dejamos algunas de las mejores ideas para hacerte de forma fácil y rápida un disfraz para Halloween 2019 partiendo de un vestido negro que se seguro que tienes en el armario.

Disfraz de Miércoles

La familia Addams vuelve a estar de moda, ya que este Halloween regresa a la gran pantalla, con la versión animada de la famosa película. Aprovecha el momento para hacerte un disfraz de Miércoles, la hija de la familia. Solo necesitarás un vestido corto negro, una camisa blanca con cuellos para ponerte por debajo y unas medias negras que te lleguen hasta la rodilla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disfraz de Morticia Addams

Si en tu vestidor cuentas con un vestido negro largo escotado, otra opción es disfrazarte para triunfar este Halloween 2019 de Morticia Addams, la matriarca de la familia.

Disfraz de Cruella de Vil

Con ese mismo vestido negro, puedes causar sensación este 31 de octubre, día de Halloween 2019, emulando a la mismísima Cruella de Vil. Solo necesitas complementar el look con unos guantes largos rojos y una estola o abrigo blanco. Por supuesto, no te debe faltar la peluca negra y blanda.


Disfraz de bruja

Otro disfraz para Halloween 2019 muy sencillo que puedes hacer con un vestido negro es el de bruja. Solo necesitas un gorro y una escoba de paja para rematar el disfraz.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disfraz de Catrina

Con un vestido negro, una corona de flores y un buen maquillaje podrás conseguir en poco tiempo uno de los que más acertados para celebrar la noche de los muertos, el disfraz de catrina.


