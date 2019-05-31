Cinco trucos para arreglar los bikinis que te quedan mal.

En la época del 'Diy: Do it yourself' (hazlo tú mismo) y con miles de tutoriales en Internet llenos de ideas novedosas, dar una nueva vida a nuestro vestuario o, incluso, mejorarlo con nuestras propias manos se convierte en una opción viable.



Con la llegada del buen tiempo volvemos a desempolvar los trajes de baño y bikinis de otras temporadas... y ¡sorpresa! Algunos ya no nos sientan como antes, otros nos parecen desfasados, otros se presentan un poco sosos...



¡Quieta! No te deshagas de ellos. Con un poco de habilidad y buenas ideas, lograrás resucitar esas prendas de baño con un estilo único y personal.





Braguitas colganderas

Braguitas ajustadas: Pinterest Dawn Batt

Arregla el ancho de tu sujetador

Puedes coger más ideas en: tuesdaystitches.com

Manchas que no se van

Youtube: Balamoda

Customiza con flecos, brillantes

Añádele tirantes

Bikini al revés

Si de repente, esas braguitas de bikini que tanto te gustaban, ahora cuelgan y deslucen tu trasero, la solución está enAsí conseguirás un fruncido de lo más bonito y se ajustarán mejor a tu figura.A veces cuesta encontrar el sujetador del bikini perfecto, pero para eso se puedeSi te va bien de copa pero te queda grande de espalda, descose los tirantes y quita el enganche. Pruébate el sujetador yA continuación, vuelve a coser el enganche desde la nueva posición. Si te sobra mucho tirante, córtalo para que no quede feo.Puedes ajustar los tirantes, del mismo modo que lo has hecho con el de tu contorno.En ocasiones, descubrimos una mancha permanente en nuestro traje de baño o que su color original ha mutado en uno que no te acaba de convencer. Es el momento en quesi se trata de un bikini liso. Puedes pintar cenefas, dibujos realistas, motivos florales...También puedes hacerte con parches, los hay de lo más originales, para tapar esa parte del bikini manchada o rota.La idea es darle un nuevo ', lazos o brillantes están de moda . Prueba con customizar tu viejo traje de baño con algún adorno a la última.Si te gustan los bañadores sin tirantes pero cada vez que sales del agua te da la sensación de que se te caen, olvídate de preocupaciones y añádele unos bonitos tirantes.Para las más atrevidas, les presentamos. La italiana Valentina Fradegrada empezó el verano pasado con esta tendencia y lo puso de moda. Incluso creó una cuenta en Instagram llamada 'Upside down bikini'.