Katy Perry, sobre las acusaciones de acoso sexual en su contra: "No hay ninguna investigación sobre ello"

"Vivimos en un mundo en el que nadie puede decir nada". Con esta frase, Katy Perry se ha referido por primera vez a las acusaciones que lanzaron en su contra por acoso sexual hace algunos años.



"No quiero decir 'culpable hasta que se demuestre lo contrario', pero no hay control ni equilibrio: un titular simplemente vuela, ¿verdad? Y no hay ninguna investigación sobre ello", ha declarado en una entrevista al diario The Guardian.



La cantante estadounidense, que dice preferir "no añadir ruido al ruido, solo verdad", se ha mantenido igualmente cauta al ser requerida para desmentir las acusaciones en su contra bajo la excusa de que no comentar todo lo que se dice sobre ella y porque, en su opinión, "es una distracción del auténtico movimiento MeToo".



La denuncia contra Perry procede del actor y modelo Josh Kloss, coprotagonista del icónico vídeo del tema 'Teenage dream' junto a ella, que a través de sus redes calificó de "abusivos y denigrantes" aquellos días de trabajo junto a la diva.



En un extenso mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, el intérprete narraba que la artista solo se mostraba amable con él cuando estaban a solas, pero que en público era "fría como el hielo" y que llegó a calificar de "asqueroso" tener que besarlo para las secuencias.





Kloss, que comenta además que declinó una invitación de Karry para ir juntos a club de estriptis, relató asimismo el "embarazoso" momento que, según él, la cantante le hizo pasar en una fiesta, cuando delante de los demás invitadosA esas acusaciones se unieron las de la presentadora georgiana, quien afirmó que Perry, visiblemente ebria,e intentó besarla en una fiesta.Perry, de 35 años, quien actualmente está embarazada de su primer hijo, fruto de su relación con el actor, se encuentra de promoción por 'Smile', el que será su quinto álbum de estudio, que se publica el 28 de agosto.