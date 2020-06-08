Jennifer López se une a la lucha contra el racismo

Si el pasado domingo informábamos de unas declaraciones desgarradoras del artista Ricky Martin sobre lo que estaba ocurriendo en Estados Unidos, hoy Jennifer López ha mostrado por sus redes sociales su lado más solidario con la sociedad. Son muchos los famosos que han mostrado en estos días pasados su disconformidad contra la discriminación racial que hay en todas partes del mundo, pero sobre todo en EEUU, desde que se hizo público el vídeo de la muerte de George Floyd.
La cantante, desde entonces, ha subido en su perfil de Instagram muchas publicaciones mostrando cómo la gente ha salido a las calles luchando por la igualdad y en contra de esa maldita discriminación que sigue palpable en la sociedad.
All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It's time to listen.
Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: "you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd." I said, "funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?" And they did!! ??? We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod