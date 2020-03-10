Servicios
10 de marzo de 2020
10.03.2020
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Vigo
17 / 8º
EN DIRECTO
Fútbol, Champions League: Valencia - Atalanta

Vanessa Bryant publica su primera foto familiar tras perder a Kobe

La viuda del fallecido deportista vuelve a la rutina y lanza un mensaje a sus fans en redes sociales

10.03.2020 | 08:26
Vanessa Bryant.
Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant, la viuda del fallecido basquetbolista estadounidense Kobe Bryant, publicó este lunes la primera foto de su familia tras el accidente de helicóptero que cobró la vida de su marido y de su segunda hija Gianna.

En la imagen, publicada en Instagram, Bryant y sus hijas Natalia, de 17 años de edad, Bianka de 3 y Capri de siete meses, están posando frente a un mural en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) con la imagen de Kobe y Gigi, como le decían a la adolescente de 13 años, quienes murieron el domingo 26 de enero de este año.

La viuda, de ascendencia mexicana, acompañó la foto con un fragmento de la letra de la canción 'Smile' (Sonríe) del cantante estadounidense de jazz Nat King Cole. "Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón, sonríe aunque se te esté rompiendo. Cuando haya nubes en el cielo, vas a salir adelante. Si sonríes a través del miedo y la tristeza, sonríe y quizá mañana verás que el sol saldrá para ti", escribió Vanessa Bryant.



El cuarteto se tomó la imagen el domingo antes de que Natalia, a la que llaman Nani, acudiera a un baile formal de invierno en su escuela como parte de las actividades de la escuela de la que se gradúa este año de secundaria.

Vanessa Bryant había publicado ese día la foto de Nani sola ante el mural dando a entender que toda la familia permanecía junta.

Esta es la primera señal de que la familia de Kobe Bryant comienza a intentar recuperar su rutina tras la tragedia y es la segunda vez que la viuda y las niñas se ven juntas desde entonces.

La primera vez fue durante el funeral público del exbasquetbolista y su hija, que tuvo lugar en el estadio del equipo de baloncesto Los Angeles Lakers en el que Bryant desarrolló su carrera como deportista profesional.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de FARODEVIGOMapa web
Gran Vigo
Clasificados
Especiales
farodevigo.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Faro de Vigo, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies