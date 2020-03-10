Vanessa Bryant publica su primera foto familiar tras perder a Kobe

Vanessa Bryant, la viuda del fallecido basquetbolista estadounidense Kobe Bryant, publicó este lunes la primera foto de su familia tras el accidente de helicóptero que cobró la vida de su marido y de su segunda hija Gianna.
En la imagen, publicada en Instagram, Bryant y sus hijas Natalia, de 17 años de edad, Bianka de 3 y Capri de siete meses, están posando frente a un mural en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) con la imagen de Kobe y Gigi, como le decían a la adolescente de 13 años, quienes murieron el domingo 26 de enero de este año.
La viuda, de ascendencia mexicana, acompañó la foto con un fragmento de la letra de la canción 'Smile' (Sonríe) del cantante estadounidense de jazz Nat King Cole. "Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón, sonríe aunque se te esté rompiendo. Cuando haya nubes en el cielo, vas a salir adelante. Si sonríes a través del miedo y la tristeza, sonríe y quizá mañana verás que el sol saldrá para ti", escribió Vanessa Bryant.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile