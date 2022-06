Epidemiological #update:#Monkeypox multi-country outbreak - 15 June 2022.



Since 10 June 2022, 299 monkeypox cases (MPX) have been reported in 15 EU/EEA countries



185 monkeypox cases have been reported from 9 non-EU/EEA countries.



