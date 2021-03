España, al borde de los 100.000 muertos por COVID

Don’t think I’ve seen a data error like this before.



A Lancet letter reported very high mortality of children in Spain [https://t.co/2irUxm6HlH].



But what actually happened was that the data providers mixed up 103-year-olds with 3-year-olds etc.



→ https://t.co/wgcBNVsRhf pic.twitter.com/mEDjDOsMIC