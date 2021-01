‼️#GoodNews: EU member states agree that #SantaClaus is an „essential worker“ exempted from #COVID19 travel restrictions saving #Christmas for millions of kids in 🇪🇺.

The exception also applies to the #Christkind, #Ježíšek, #ReyesMagos, #AgiosVassilis, #DedekMraz & others.🎄🤶 pic.twitter.com/wK2fULpKHG