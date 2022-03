El Festival de Eurovisión 2022: las 5 claves del certamen

The 40th and final artist for #Eurovision 2022 is confirmed! 😱 WE HAVE A FULL LINE-UP!



🇵🇹 Maro and her hypnotising song Saudade Saudade will represent Portugal in Turin!



Find out more about tonight's Festival da Canção at https://t.co/8ppA7om1Py! pic.twitter.com/r0Nq2HeRva