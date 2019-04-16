Servicios
16 de abril de 2019
16.04.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Vigo
19 / 10º
Incendio

Trump y Abascal meten la pata con la tragedia del incendio de Notre Dame

Líderes políticos de todo el mundo mostraron sus reacciones ante el suceso en las redes sociales

16.04.2019 | 16:24

El mundo vivió en directo a través de las redes sociales el horrorífico incendio de la catedral de Notre Dame en París. El fuego consumió el edificio en apenas 63 minutos y los internautas en las redes mostraron su preocupación por el suceso.

Los líderes mundiales no fueron menos. Barack Obama o Theresa May se lamentaron de lo sucedido y compartieron mensajes de ánimo para los parisinos. En cambio, los internautas se quedaban asombrados ante la prepotencia del actual presidente norteamericano, Donald Trump. En su tweet aconsejaba a los franceses a utilizar aviones contraincendios para salvar el edificio. 





Theresa May, primera ministra británica: "Mis pensamientos están con el pueblo francés esta noche y con los servicios de emergencias que luchan contra el terrible incendio de la catedral de Notre Dame".





Justin Trudeau, primer ministro de Canadá: "Me rompe el corazón ver Notre Dame en llamas. Los canadienses se acuerdan de nuestros amigos franceses mientras luchan contra este incendio".






Barack Obama, expresidente de EEUU: "Notre Dame es uno de los tesoros de este mundo y nuestros pensamientos están con el pueblo francés en este momento de duelo. Está en nuestra naturaleza llorar cuando perdemos nuestra historia, pero también está en nuestra naturaleza reconstruirla para el mañana".









Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU: "Horrible el incendio masivo de Notre Dame en París. Quizás deberían haber usado aviones contraincendios para apagarlo. Hay que actuar rápido".

























Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Noticias relacionadas

noticias de FARODEVIGOMapa web
Gran Vigo
Clasificados
Especiales
farodevigo.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Faro de Vigo, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies