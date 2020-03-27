Las imágenes de la semana.

U.S. Army personnel sit apart at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which will be partially converted into a hospital for patients affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pope Francis arrives to St. Peter's Square to deliver an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter -, as a response to the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris during the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Amateur pianist Alberto Gestoso Arce, 37, plays the piano from his balcony for neighbours, near the Sagrada Familia basilica, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreakÊin Barcelona, Spain March 21, 2020. Picture taken March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The phrase “Out Bolsonaro" and the words "Coward, Facist, Ignorant, Genocidal, Worm, Criminal” are projected on a building to protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro actions and speeches on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after its outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Francisco, 1, from Chile, sleeps inside his stroller while a health ministry official measures his body temperature inside El Dorado International Airport after flights were suspended to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia March 24, 2020. Picture taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 24, 2020. Picture taken March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man passes by a LED outdoor screen during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask poses at Wat Pho temple, one of the city's top tourist spots, which is empty due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed "Tokyo 2021" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY