Las imágenes de la semana

A military officer lowers the Sri Lanka's national flag at the flag square in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A dog jumps into a swimming pool to retrieve a ball during the Chatsworth House Country Fair near Edensor, Britain, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Diving - 2018 Asian Games - Men's 3m Springboard Final - GBK Aquatics Center, Jakarta, Indonesia - August 31, 2018 Haram Woo of South Korea in action REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Diving - 2018 Asian Games - Women's 1m Springboard Final - GBK Aquatics Center, Jakarta, Indonesia - August 31, 2018 Della Dinarsari Harimurti of Indonesia in action REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Hot air balloons take off during the Chatsworth House Country Fair near Edensor, Britain, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tourists enjoy the sea on Hovolo beach on the island of Skopelos, Greece, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Judo - 2018 Asian Games - Men’s -73kg, Gold Medal Match - JCC Plenary Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia - August 30, 2018 - An Changrim of South Korea and Shohei Ono of Japan in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A girl eats her meal in a mountain village on an unnamed tributary of the fierce and flood-prone Dadu river near Leshan in Sichuan province, China, August 3, 2018. Authorities have demolished seven small dam projects this year along a river to clear illegal developments in a new nature reserve. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj SEARCH "HYDROPOWER CHINA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A dairy cow cleans her newly born calf on a dairy farm in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The 75th Venice International Film Festival - Screening of the film "Roma" competing in the Venezia 75 section - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, August 30, 2018 - Shoes of a guest are seen in detail. REUTERS/Tony Gentile TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A two-month-old white tiger, abandoned by its mother, plays with a Golden Retriever puppy next to a spotted hyena at Beijing Wildlife Park on the outskirts of Beijing, China, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY