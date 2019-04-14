Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Las Américas de MotoGP

We're away at @COTA! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
Who did the best @MissionWinnow start of the #AmericasGP? Vote now! ??#AmericasGP ???? pic.twitter.com/KpTQufhr7r
FREE: @marcmarquez93 crashes... the King of COTA is out! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
The Repsol Honda rider crashed out of a 3.5 second lead at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas ??#AmericasGP ???? | ???https://t.co/VwaOI1OkM3 pic.twitter.com/z9Vdn5eNz3
One of the coolest trophies of the season! ??— MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
We think @Rins42 will treasure this one for quite some time! ??#AmericasGP ???? pic.twitter.com/wQEljnrpxd
Calendario MotoGP 2019
|10-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|31-03
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|14-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|05-05
|España
|Jerez
|19-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|02-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|16-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|30-06
|Holanda
|Assen
|07-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|04-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|11-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|25-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|15-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|22-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|06-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|20-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|27-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|03-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|17-11
|Valencia
|Cheste
14 de abril
