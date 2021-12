Bruselas abre la mano con la cuota de merluza en otra negociación in extremis

#AGRIFISH meeting | EU ministers welcomed a new 🇪🇺EU #FoodSecurity🥕🥬 plan today and discussed unfair trading practices in the food supply chain.



Discussions on #FishingOpportunities🎣 for 2022 are ongoing.



More ➡️ https://t.co/xHOx27wouk pic.twitter.com/FB3VFWh6YD