Los atuneros pierden 4.500 toneladas de rabil en el Índico

#IOTC Yellowfin tuna: 🇪🇺 agreed on an additional 6% catch reduction, compared to the previous #YFT conservation measures.



Previous annual catch limit, applicable to 🇪🇺 purse seine fleet only: 77694 tons



🆕 2022 catch limit, applicable to all 🇪🇺 fleets & gears: 73146 tons#RFMO pic.twitter.com/jISJaaueiU