Cuenta atrás para que el satélite vigués Lume 1 ponga rumbo al espacio

Cuenta atrás para el lanzamiento del cuarto satélite vigués que se encuentra en el cosmódromo de Vostochny a pocas horas ya de su inminente viaje espacial a bordo de una nave Soyuz. El Lume 1 llegó a Rusia desde Holanda, donde la empresa Isis (Innovative Space Logistics), adjudicataria de la campaña de lanzamiento, lo integró en el dispositivo de eyección (POD) y lo remitió a la estación de partida junto con otros cubesats de diferentes clientes que viajarán en la misma nave. El lanzamiento está previsto a las 3.07 horas de este jueves.
Roll-out! #Soyuz #GK pic.twitter.com/t1Bu3iYZXR— GK Launch Services (@gk_launch) 23 de diciembre de 2018
The Soyuz is in a vertical position. Now, the mobile gantry will roll over the launch vehicle and the final preparation for the launch will begin. #GK #Soyuz pic.twitter.com/PDKuy0LeNf— GK Launch Services (@gk_launch) 24 de diciembre de 2018
Students from the faculty of 'Processing and Launch Complexes' at Amur State University introduced their project - the 12U CubeSat, which is planned to be launched in 2020. We wish them the best of luck! ????????#GKlaunch #Soyuz pic.twitter.com/BATgQYtiQp— GK Launch Services (@gk_launch) 26 de diciembre de 2018