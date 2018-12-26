Servicios
26 de diciembre de 2018
26.12.2018
Servicios de utilidad
Vigo
Cuenta atrás para que el satélite vigués Lume 1 ponga rumbo al espacio

Será integrado en una nave Soyuz que lo pondrá en órbita al filo de las tres horas de esta madrugada

26.12.2018 | 16:35
Todo preparado en Vostochny. // @gk_launch
Todo preparado en Vostochny. // @gk_launch

Cuenta atrás para el lanzamiento del cuarto satélite vigués que se encuentra en el cosmódromo de Vostochny a pocas horas ya de su inminente viaje espacial a bordo de una nave Soyuz. El Lume 1 llegó a Rusia desde Holanda, donde la empresa Isis (Innovative Space Logistics), adjudicataria de la campaña de lanzamiento, lo integró en el dispositivo de eyección (POD) y lo remitió a la estación de partida junto con otros cubesats de diferentes clientes que viajarán en la misma nave. El lanzamiento está previsto a las 3.07 horas de este jueves.







Aunque en principio el vuelo se fijó para el 25 de diciembre, durante la madrugada en España, la fecha se ha retrasado hasta este 27. Además del cubesat vigués y numerosas cargas secundarias, los principales ocupantes del cohete Soyuz serán dos satélites de observación de la Tierra de la serie Kanopus-V de la agencia espacial rusa Roscosmos. Se utilizan para monitorear en tiempo real los recursos naturales, así como emergencias naturales e incendios forestales.



