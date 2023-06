Más uva albariño, menos antibióticos en las granjas

Our PI Patricia Diaz-Rodriguez @PatriDR2 and young researchers strongly contribute to @NeoGiANT_H2020

aimed to advance in the recovery of wine waste that avoids the use of antibiotics in animals @UniversidadeUSC @iMATUS_USC @dfarmausc @axenciaGAIN

👇👏👏 https://t.co/mnJ0gGSgxa