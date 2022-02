The Russian Tree of the Year 2021 https://t.co/hxaq0b3Feo, the famous oak of the Spasskoye-Lutovinovo estate, planted by I.S. Turgenev, was lost during the hurricane on November 30, 2021. The mighty giant will stay in people's memory as a natural and historical legend. pic.twitter.com/fvkYLuz4Qw