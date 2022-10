Today @HSI_Miami El Dorado Task Force South arrested Luis Fernando Vuteff who was wanted for his alleged role in a $1.2 billion international scheme to launder funds corruptly obtained from Venezuela’s state-owned and controlled energy company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) https://t.co/8pAMlErVpi pic.twitter.com/8nZFIFGjIC