28 de noviembre de 2018
28.11.2018
La jueza procesa a Cifuentes por falsedad documental en el caso de su máster en la Rey Juan Carlos
Crítica

Puigdemont acusa a Borrell de "racista y supremacista"

El ministro señaló que "lo único que hizo EEUU para ser independiente fue matar a cuatro indios"

28.11.2018 | 13:25
Carles Puigdemont acusa a Borrell de "racista".
Carles Puigdemont acusa a Borrell de "racista".

El expresidente catalán y líder de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, ha acusado hoy al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, de hablar como un "racista, supremacista y negacionista".

A través de Twitter, Puigdemont ha criticado las palabras de Borrell durante su intervención en un foro organizado por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid sobre el futuro de Europa.




Fue en este contexto donde Borrell argumentó que EEUU tiene un mayor nivel de integración política por dos motivos principales; el primero, porque todos tienen el mismo idioma y, el segundo, dijo, "porque tienen muy poca historia detrás. Nacieron a la independencia prácticamente sin historia, lo único que habían hecho era matar a cuatro indios, pero aparte de eso... fue muy fácil".



Puigdemont, el líder de la Crida Nacional per la República residente en Bélgica, ha acusado a Borrell de expresarse "como un racista, supremacista y negacionista" y ha añadido: " La UE no debería tener un ministro así".
