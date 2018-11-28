Puigdemont acusa a Borrell de "racista y supremacista"

El expresidente catalán y líder de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, ha acusado hoy al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, de hablar como un "racista, supremacista y negacionista".



A través de Twitter, Puigdemont ha criticado las palabras de Borrell durante su intervención en un foro organizado por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid sobre el futuro de Europa.





We express our solidarity and respect to the all native american peoples. @AIndianMovement, you are right: the spanish minister has expressed himself like a racist, supremacist and denialist. The EU should not have a minister like that.



And thank you so much for your support!