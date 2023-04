Tavares abre una lucha entre Portugal y España por una “gigafactoría” de baterías

#Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares announced today that the Mangualde Production Center in Portugal will produce battery #electric light commercial vehicles starting in early 2025 for @Citroen, @fiat, @Opel and @Peugeot. Discover more: https://t.co/2yDbIKxiDb#StellantisDareForward pic.twitter.com/14cZqtjxfm