06 de diciembre de 2018
06.12.2018
"Azora", nombre con sabor español para la joya de Ritz

La cadena hotelera revela cómo se llamará el primer crucero 'ultrapremium' que fabrica Barreras

06.12.2018 | 04:12
"El primer crucero se llamará Azora, que significa "cielo azul", una palabra de origen español derivada de azure y del color azul". Con esta frase la cadena hotelera The Ritz-Carlton reveló ayer el nombre que tendrá el crucero ultrapremium que fabrica el astillero vigués Hijos de J. Barreras. Una joya que surcará los mares para hacer que sus clientes "vivan el infinito oasis del azul".





The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection aprovechó su presencia en la International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) de Cannes para dar un paso más en la construcción del buque. Este nuevo hito fue desvelado a nivel global a través de un vídeo subido a los distintos perfiles de sus redes sociales a última hora. "Admira la belleza del mundo", señala en una de las frases sobre un fondo de distintas imágenes en un tono azul en la que venden tanto las actividades como la gastronomía que ofrecerá el crucero. "Descubre el color de viajar", prosigue el trailer de apenas un minuto de duración que finaliza con la palabra "Azora" con la recreación del buque al fondo.





"Evocando la belleza del cielo y el océano, Azora es un nombre que anima a los huéspedes a sumergirse en el color de los viajes y experimentar el mundo con The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection", señalan en un breve comunicado desde la firma.

La construcción C-7105 de Barreras cuenta con 190 metros de eslora y avanza con paso firme tras la botadura del pasado 9 de octubre. Valorado en 250 millones, el crucero será entregado a finales de 2019.
