"El primer crucero se llamará Azora, que significa "cielo azul", una palabra de origen español derivada de azure y del color azul". Con esta frase la cadena hotelera The Ritz-Carlton reveló ayer el nombre que tendrá el crucero ultrapremium que fabrica el astillero vigués Hijos de J. Barreras. Una joya que surcará los mares para hacer que sus clientes "vivan el infinito oasis del azul".
