El Celta es el equipo más canterano de Europa

Teams having fielded club-trained players for the highest % of domestic league minutes in each of the 🔟 major European leagues 🤠 @RCCelta greatest % overall 👏 Data for all teams in 2⃣8⃣ leagues in last @CIES_Football Weekly Post ➡️ https://t.co/20qRN5LyUd pic.twitter.com/5ArtZKSvgK