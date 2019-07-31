El hilo de Twitter con el que una futbolera de Suecia describe al Celta

¿Cómo se ve el Celta desde la perspectiva de una aficionada al fútbol de otro país? Esto es lo que Alexandra Jonson, reportera sueca de LaLiga TV afincada en España, ha querido reflejar a través de un hilo de Twitter con más de 20 publicaciones. No se ha olvidado de Iago Aspas, tampoco de Madonna enfundada en la casaca del club durante su concierto en Balaídos. Destaca, además, la vuelta de los canteranos a Vigo: Denis Suárez y Santi Mina, jugadores "con el corazón celeste".
Una vez definidos los datos básicos del equipo olívico, y justo antes de abordar el baile de entrenadores de la última campaña, la joven futbolera introduce a los aficionados en la máquina del tiempo. 29 de julio de 1990. La más que popular cantante Madonna encandila en el feudo del Celta tras vestirse la camiseta del conjunto vigués. Adjunta con el tuit una fotografía "increíble" del momento.
Speaking of Celta shirts.— Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 30, 2019
Yesterday it was 29 years ago since Madonna decided to put on the Celta shirt during a concert at Balaídos... and this incredible photo was taken: pic.twitter.com/HyBylNZwDI
Let's look at two things (that needs improvement from last season). Defence and heart.— Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 30, 2019
Joseph Aidoo (Genk) and Jorge Sáenz (Valencia) are two interesting signings for the defence. With Aidoo likely to take a spot in the XI, and Sáenz more a prospect for the future. pic.twitter.com/D4va4rcvXg
Last season it felt like many players cared a lot more about themselves than the team and the club. That's something that is likely not to happen this season.— Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 30, 2019
Will a problem maker like Emre More has left boys with Celta hearts like Denis Suárez and Santi Mina has returned home pic.twitter.com/Aiv63vVLHS
You didn't think I would make a Celta thread without mentioning Iago Aspas did you?— Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 30, 2019
Few love their club or mean as much for their club as Iago do for Celta. And last season I think there were many with me who were tempted to rename the club Celta de Aspas or similar.. pic.twitter.com/EjQqBfUJh8
It's been a lot of "Celta heart" talk in this thread and still I haven't mentioned the one with the biggest ?? the captain Hugo Mallo. A one club man who likely stay his entire career at the club. He even celebrated his marriage this summer walking through celta blue smoke bombs pic.twitter.com/YhOAOnYzBr— Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 30, 2019