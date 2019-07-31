Servicios
31 de julio de 2019
31.07.2019
Servicios de utilidad

Vigo
25 / 12º

El hilo de Twitter con el que una futbolera de Suecia describe al Celta

Recuerda a Madonna vestida de celeste y destaca la vuelta de los canteranos

31.07.2019 | 13:53
El Celta, visto por una aficionada de Suecia. // FdV
El Celta, visto por una aficionada de Suecia. // FdV

¿Cómo se ve el Celta desde la perspectiva de una aficionada al fútbol de otro país? Esto es lo que Alexandra Jonson, reportera sueca de LaLiga TV afincada en España, ha querido reflejar a través de un hilo de Twitter con más de 20 publicaciones. No se ha olvidado de Iago Aspas, tampoco de Madonna enfundada en la casaca del club durante su concierto en Balaídos. Destaca, además, la vuelta de los canteranos a Vigo: Denis Suárez y Santi Mina, jugadores "con el corazón celeste".

Una vez definidos los datos básicos del equipo olívico, y justo antes de abordar el baile de entrenadores de la última campaña, la joven futbolera introduce a los aficionados en la máquina del tiempo. 29 de julio de 1990. La más que popular cantante Madonna encandila en el feudo del Celta tras vestirse la camiseta del conjunto vigués. Adjunta con el tuit una fotografía "increíble" del momento.



Alexandra Jonson continúa su relato haciendo hincapié en la composición de la plantilla. La zaga defensiva "parece más segura que la del año pasado, sobre el papel", señala. ¿Por qué? La reportera pone en valor las incorporaciones de Joseph Aidoo y Jorge Sáenz para suplir a Gustavo Cabral y a Facundo Roncaglia, que "no está en los planes de Escribá".



Continuando con los fichajes, la futbolera sueca hace una mención especial a Santi Mina y Denis Suárez, integrados en una escuadra con "10 jugadores de la casa". "La temporada pasada, parecía que muchos jugadores se preocupaban más por sí mismos que por el equipo y el club. Eso es algo que probablemente no sucederá este año", anticipa. Mina y Aspas "son futbolistas con el corazón celeste", apostilla.



Y, hablando de canteranos, capítulo aparte merecen Iago Aspas y Hugo Mallo. "Pocos aman a su club o significan tanto para su club como Iago para el Celta. Y la temporada pasada, creo que hubo mucha gente, como yo, que quiso renombrar el club Celta de Aspas o similar", apunta Alexandra Jonson antes de recordar que el crac de Moaña tiene una calle en su nombre, así como un campo de fútbol.



Sobre el capitán, el "one club man" del Celta que tiene el corazón celeste "más grande", guarda palabras de lealtad. Pone como ejemplo de amor por el club su boda, celebrada el pasado mes de junio: "Probablemente se quede toda su carrera en el Celta. Incluso celebró su matrimonio este verano con bombas de humo celeste", concreta.


