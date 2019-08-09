El tierno gesto de un abuelo hacia su nieta en el hospital entusiasma en las redes

El abuelo de Ayla Winter, una joven londinense, acudió a visitar a su nieta después de una operación y, para "hacerle sentir mejor", decidió pintarle él mismo las uñas de las manos tal y como "lleva haciendo durante 30 años" con su mujer. Así lo ha explicado en un vídeo compartido el pasado jueves por la propia joven en el que señala que su abuelo es "el amor de su vida".









my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he's been painting my nan's nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. "How many coats do you have on?"???? pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) 1 de agosto de 2019

Wedding photo - she was only 19! My favourite photo x pic.twitter.com/iJBki3f4Sg — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) 2 de agosto de 2019

Las imágenes muestran cómo el hombre, tras ser interrumpido por otro miembro de la familia que también estaba en el hospital, le explica que tiene" mientras le pinta las uñas a su nieta y le pregunta cuántas "de esmalte quiere.El vídeo ha tenido una gran repercusión en Twitter donde cuenta con más de once millones de reproducciones y ha sidoTras el impacto en redes Ayla ha compartido más imágenes de su abuelo en la que aparece junto a su mujer el día de su boda, cuando ella tenía 19 años, y una instantánea en la que señala "que esta es por estar casada con su abuelo.