22 de abril de 2019
El divertido 'selfie' de dos gorilas con su cuidador

En él se ve a las dos hembras posando de manera muy similar a la que lo haría cualquier humano

22.04.2019 | 17:58

En las últimas horas una nueva imagen de unos animales ha corrido como la pólvora por las redes sociales. Pero en esta ocasión no se trata de las fotos de adorables gatitos o cachorros, a las que Internet nos tiene ya acostumbrados, sino de un simpático 'selfie' entre dos gorilas y su cuidador.

Fue un trabajador del Parque Nacional de Virunga del Congo, santuario conocido por sus gorilas de montaña, quien publicó la imagen en las redes sociales. En ella se ve a dos gorilas hembras, Ndakasi y Matabishi, posando de pie para la foto e imitando poses humanas junto a uno de sus cuidadores.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

You might have recently seen caretakers Mathieu and Patrick's amazing selfie with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze inside the Senkwekwe center at Virunga National Park. We've received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it's real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it's no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time. Guys, if you shared our gorilla selfie post, please share our Earth Day posts as well! Conserving Virunga's amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn't be possible without your support. Matching funds have been pledged on every donation to the Park today, up to a total of $25,000—giving us the opportunity to raise $50,000 for Virunga! Visit virunga.org/donate or click the link in our bio to get involved and keep sharing our posts! Thank you! *We want to emphasize that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild. #gorillaselfie #gorilla #mountaingorilla #mountaingorillaselfie #selfie #earthday #earthday2019 #virunga #virunganationalpark #congo #drcongo #rdc #drc #protecttheplanet #happyearthday #wildlife #wildlifeconservation #conservation #natureconservation

Una publicación compartida de Virunga National Park (@virunganationalpark) el




En su Instagram los trabajadores del parque han asegurado que estos dos gorilas siempre están actuando de una forma muy divertida y descarada, así que este 'selfie' es el vivo reflejo de su personalidad. También explican que no es sorprendente que estos animales estén erguidos en la imagen ya que pueden caminar de esta manera durante cortos periodos de tiempo.

La instantánea ya ha sido compartida por cientos de personas y tiene multitud de comentarios, no sólo por la divertida pose de los gorilas, sino también mensajes de admiración para la labor de los trabajadores del parque.

El Parque Nacional de Virunga es conocido por sus gorilas de montaña. Aunque la caza furtiva y las guerras han dañado la población de esta especie, las tareas de conservación de estos trabajadores han tenido éxito y han hecho que poco a poco esta población de gorilas se esté recuperando.
