Merman Chris, el "instagramer" con más cola

Un nuevo protagonista amenaza con desbancar del trono del verano mallorquín a colchonetas con forma de patito de goma, cisne o unicornio rosa. Se trata de la ´escuela de sirenas´ que ha puesto en marcha un hotel de Mallorca.
Entre las imágenes distribuidas por este establecimiento están las de Merman Chris, que se define como "insta-sireno", un hombre que ha hecho de esta criatura mitológica su modo de vida.
Merman Chris -cuyo nombre real es Christian Riel– es americano, tiene 24 años, y afirma que "ser un sireno es una vida maravillosa, pero no es fácil". Además, especifica: "Tenemos que mantener nuestros cuerpos en forma para poder atravesar las aguas, sumergirnos en las profundidades y lucir glamurosos sobre una roca en cualquier momento".
