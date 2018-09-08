Servicios
08 de septiembre de 2018
08.09.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Vigo
25 / 17º
EN DIRECTO
Fútbol - Liga de las Naciones: Inglaterra - España
banner buzzeando

Merman Chris, el "instagramer" con más cola

El joven norteamericano avala un curso en Mallorca para ser 'insta-sireno' - "Ser un sireno es una vida maravillosa, pero no es fácil"

08.09.2018 | 20:07
El ´insta-sireno´ de Mallorca. // @merman_chris

Un nuevo protagonista amenaza con desbancar del trono del verano mallorquín a colchonetas con forma de patito de goma, cisne o unicornio rosa. Se trata de la ´escuela de sirenas´ que ha puesto en marcha un hotel de Mallorca.

Entre las imágenes distribuidas por este establecimiento están las de Merman Chris, que se define como "insta-sireno", un hombre que ha hecho de esta criatura mitológica su modo de vida.

Merman Chris -cuyo nombre real es Christian Riel– es americano, tiene 24 años, y afirma que "ser un sireno es una vida maravillosa, pero no es fácil". Además, especifica: "Tenemos que mantener nuestros cuerpos en forma para poder atravesar las aguas, sumergirnos en las profundidades y lucir glamurosos sobre una roca en cualquier momento".



Las clases que se realizarán en este hotel mallorquín cuentan con su "aprobación". "Saber que la gente de todo el mundo tiene la oportunidad de ponerse una cola y unirse a nosotros en el agua me hace un pececito muy feliz", señala.

Desde 2017 Merman Chris tiene su cola personalizada, diseñada por Eric Ducharme, que le costó más de 1.000 euros. Desde entonces, la luce en su cuenta de Instagram, donde también ha publicado imágenes promocionando el evento en Mallorca. Y es que los participantes en este curso "serán invitados a ponerse su propia cola de sirena, sumergirse en un mundo submarino y dar vueltas, rodar y girar en una serie de ejercicios creados a medida y desafiantes", para ofrecer una experiencia perfectamente "instagrameable". Quién quiera lucir como una sirena, ahora también puede hacerlo en Mallorca.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Up where they walk Up where they run Up where they stay all day in the sun I wish I could be a part of your world??????? . . My merfriends are a crab and a dolphin?? they still need a name. Any ideas?! . I had the best time at the photoshoot with the boys who have composed this piece of art. I´m glad I met you guys . ??: @s.marco_photography assistant: @emotions_of_the_past #merman #mermaid #merfolk #mertailor #mertailormen #boat #ship #loreley #siren #sireno #malemodel #model #photography #photoshoots #photography #model #mermantail #h2ojustaddwater #makoisland #makomermaids #wildestdreams #gay #gayboy #instagay #gayman #homo #follow #magic

Una publicación compartida de Merman Chris (@merman_chris) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de FARODEVIGOMapa web
Gran Vigo
Clasificados
Especiales
farodevigo.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Faro de Vigo, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies