El viaje espacial más alucinante a bordo de la NASA
Cuelga 360 fotos y vídeos espectaculares en su Instagram para elegir las mejores de 2017 según los usuariosl.v. 28.12.2017 | 21:41
Agujeros negros que evocan formas prenatales, explosiones de color de increíbles supernovas, nubes que parecen pintadas por Dalí, asteroides en modo Star Wars... La NASA te invita a un viaje alucinante por el espacio. Ha colgado en su cuenta de Instagram 360 fotografías y vídeos espectaculares para que los lectores elijan la mejor de 2017. Un colofón genial a un año repleto de aventuras.
We posted over 360 photos & videos to our @Instagram in 2017. Which were your favorites? Take a look at our 10 most liked posts from the past year: https://t.co/eap5T0Efpy pic.twitter.com/UxZ1MI3mbY„ NASA (@NASA) 28 de diciembre de 2017
What did the astronauts on the International Space Station (@ISS) see when they looked upon the Earth from orbit in 2017? Swipe to see some of the top Earth observations from the year, as chosen by our Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at the Johnson Space Center (@NASAJohnson) in Houston. Astronauts have used hand-held cameras to photograph the Earth for more than 55 years. Beginning with the Mercury missions in the early 1960s, astronauts have taken more than 1.5 million photographs of the Earth. Today, the International Space Station continues this tradition of Earth observation from human-tended spacecraft. Operational since November 2000, the space station is well suited for documenting Earth features. The orbiting laboratory maintains an altitude of about 250 miles above the Earth, providing an excellent stage for observing most populated areas of the world. #NASA #space #internationalspacestation #spacestation #iss #earth #2017 #photography #photo #solarsystem #exploration #astropics #astronaut
