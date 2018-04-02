Trump llama a detener la caravana de inmigrantes del "Viacrucis Migratorio 2018"

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, volvió este lunes a arremeter contra México, al afirmar que el gobierno de ese país debe detener la enorme caravana de inmigrantes que se aproxima de la frontera entre los dos países.



"México tiene poder absoluto para no dejar que esa enorme 'caravana' de personas ingrese a nuestro país. Deben detenerla en su frontera norte", escribió el presidente en la red Twitter, un día después de haber acusado a México de hacer "muy poco" al respecto.







Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large "Caravans" of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2018

Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA...They have very strong border laws - ours are pathetic. With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2018

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn´t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2018

Se trata de la caravana denominada, integrada por unos 1.500 migrantes centroamericanos, la cual salió el 26 de marzo de la ciudad mexicana de Tapachula, fronteriza con Guatemala, hacia la frontera con Estados Unidos.La marcha lleva el lema, y con esa caravana mujeres, hombres y niños de Guatemala, El Salvador y Honduras buscan exhibir el calvario que sufren en su paso por México hacia Estados Unidos.Este lunes, Trump apuntó que, y por ello las autoridades mexicanas "no deben permitir que esas personas ingresen a nuestro país, que no tiene leyes fronterizas efectivas".En otro mensaje Trump aseguró que México "está haciendo una fortuna" con el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN)."Con todo el dinero que hacen a costas de Estados Unidos yo espero que evitarán que esas personas ingresen a su propio territorio y al nuestro,migratorias", apuntó.De acuerdo con Trump, el Partido Demócrata es responsable directo por esta situación, ya que se resiste a apoyar en el Congreso una ley migratoria que incluya recursos para construir un"Debemos construir el muro y asegurar nuestras fronteras con una legislación fronteriza adecuada. Los demócratas", escribió el mandatario.Esta situación, afirmó el presidente, hizo que en la práctica se hayan estancado las negociaciones para regularizar la situación de aquellos migrantes llegados al país en la infancia, que normalizaron su cuadro migratorio mediante el programa DACA.", opinó Trump, para añadir que ese medio de presión "ya no funciona".