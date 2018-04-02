Trump llama a detener la caravana de inmigrantes del "Viacrucis Migratorio 2018"

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, volvió este lunes a arremeter contra México, al afirmar que el gobierno de ese país debe detener la enorme caravana de inmigrantes que se aproxima de la frontera entre los dos países.
"México tiene poder absoluto para no dejar que esa enorme 'caravana' de personas ingrese a nuestro país. Deben detenerla en su frontera norte", escribió el presidente en la red Twitter, un día después de haber acusado a México de hacer "muy poco" al respecto.
Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large "Caravans" of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2018
Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA...They have very strong border laws - ours are pathetic. With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2018
DACA is dead because the Democrats didn´t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2018
