Así fue el accidente mortal del vehículo autónomo de Uber en Arizona

La Policía de Tempe, en Arizona, ha publicado el vídeo del atropello mortal del vehículo autónomo de Uber, ocurrido la noche del pasado domingo 18 de marzo. En las imágenes se ve cómo el coche impacta contra una mujer.



El vehículo transitaba en modo autónomo, con un operador detrás del volante, cuando golpeó a una mujer que cruzaba la calle en la ciudad de Tempe. La víctima fue trasladada al hospital, donde murió por las heridas sufrida.





Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ