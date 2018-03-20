Servicios
20 de marzo de 2018
20.03.2018
Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados
Tiroteo en EEUU

Varios heridos en un tiroteo en un instituto de Maryland

El centro educativo, al que asisten unos 1.600 alumnos, ha sido "clausurado" a raíz de los disparos

20.03.2018 | 16:06
Coches policiales llegando al instituto Great Mills.

El instituto Great Mills, en el sur de Maryland, ha sido escenario de un tiroteo este martes del que por el momento se desconocen los detalles aunque habría varias personas heridas, según fuentes del departamento del sheriff del condado de Saint Mary citadas por la cadena ABC News.



Según informan los medios estadounidenses, el centro educativo, al que asisten unos 1.600 alumnos, ha sido "clausurado" a raíz de un tiroteo.





El organismo encargado de los centros educativos públicos en el condado de Saint Mary, donde se encuentra el instituto, ha informado que personal de la oficina del sheriff se ha personado en el lugar de los hechos y el "acontecimiento está contenido".

También han respondido a la alarma efectivos del FBI y de la Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos (ATF). Esta última agencia ha anunciado el envío de " agentes especiales" al instituto Great Mills.

El gobernador de Maryland, Larry Hogan, está siguiendo de cerca los acontecimientos, según ha indicado en su Twitter. "Nuestras oraciones están con los estudiantes, el personal del centro y los servicios de emergencia", ha afirmado.




