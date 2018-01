Muere Dolores O´Riordan, cantante de ´The Cranberries´

La cantante Dolores O'Riordan, vocalista y líder del grupo irlandés 'The Cranberries', ha fallecido a los 46 años, según informa la televisión pública irlandesa.





Irish and international singer Dolores O´Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe