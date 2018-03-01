10 fotos que demuestran la bondad del ser humano

Cada día vemos en las noticias, en los periódicos o en las redes sociales un montón de malas noticias que ocurren en el mundo. Tiroteos en colegios, hambre, guerras, corrupción... Hay de muchos tipos y parece que solo existe la desgracia y la maldad en el mundo y en el ser humano. Pero no es así. Existen millones de actos de bondad diarios que no son noticia.
Algunos aún creemos, como Rousseau, que el hombre es bueno por naturaleza. Por eso, y para demostrar la bondad del hombre, os dejamos 10 fotos preciosas que harán que creas de nuevo en la humanidad, si es que alguna vez has dejado de creer. Seguro que te sacarán una sonrisa.
1.- Este hombre jubilado cocina todas las noches 50 raciones de curry para dárselas a los sin techo.
Brian the retired Dublin gentleman spent his evening making 50 tubs of curry for the homeless, every single night. Living on a pension and paying for this himself. from r/pics
Firefighters in Arizona putting out a Mexican fire from r/pics
Recently, every morning my father places bird food in the yard for my mother to wake up on this view. from r/aww
My brother taking his girlfriend her vday gift!! I can't ?????????? pic.twitter.com/1NHZr3RMNv— Laura (@gxlauraa) 14 de febrero de 2018
Garbagemen taking a break from r/pics
my dad has been telling me for years about various friendly encounters with Mike, another resident of his apartment building he really likes and i found out yesterday that Mike is a dog— monica heisey (@monicaheisey) 13 de diciembre de 2017
A Kenyan lady found her childhood friend on the streets suffering from drug addiction and took him to rehabilitation.
Seen at a restaurant's front window. Fate in humanity restored.